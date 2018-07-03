Malaysia’s scandal-tainted former prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested, his lawyers have said.

The Malaysian Insight portal said in a Twitter post just past 4.14pm local time that the 65-year-old politician had been seen leaving his private residence in an unmarked police car.

Najib’s lawyers said he could be charged tomorrow.

Local media reports said he will be held at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

Since Najib’s defeat in the May 9 general election, the newly formed government headed by his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad has been investigating his involvement in the multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at the state fund 1MDB.

Mahathir and other senior leaders in the new government believe there is incontrovertible evidence that Najib plundered the fund.

US prosecutors say some US$700 million from the fund had flowed to the ex-premier’s account.

Malaysian police last week revealed they had seized US$273 million worth of jewellery, purses and other valuables from the properties of Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

The country’s head of commercial crime Amar Singh said it was the “biggest seizure in Malaysian history”.

Najib and Rosmah were barred from leaving the country soon after the election, and have been quizzed by anti-corruption investigators in the lead up to today’s arrest.

Online, members of the ruling government – some of whom were detained and charged with various crimes under dubious circumstances during Najib’s premiership – urged authorities to treat Najib according to the rule of law.

“If...Najib has to spend a night in remand, please ensure the lock up rules are adhered to. Rule of law must be adhered to, regardless of how we despise the arrested person,” tweeted Syahredzan Johan of the Democratic Action Party, among the political parties that form the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Rafizi Ramli, a member of reform icon Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, echoed similar sentiment.

“I was among his fiercest critics. But I pray that he is accorded kindness and treated with dignity befitting a former PM,” wrote Rafizi.