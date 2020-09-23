Facebook said on Tuesday it had removed a network of inauthentic Chinese accounts that were interfering in Asian and American politics.
How a Chinese network of fake Facebook accounts influenced online debate on South China Sea, US politics
- Facebook has removed two networks for ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’, one of them originating from China
