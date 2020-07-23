Taipei police illustrate the incident using Animal Crossing incidents. Picture: Handout
Taiwan police return lost Nintendo Switch with the help of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Police in Taipei said they found the owner of a lost Nintendo Switch console by sending virtual postcards on hit game Animal Crossing
- Animal Crossing is the hit Nintendo game of the moment and lets players mail messages to each other
Topic | Taiwan
