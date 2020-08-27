The trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has been praised for its highly detailed visuals. Photo: Handout
Gamers reconsider anticipated title Black Myth: Wukong following sexually explicit comments from Game Science CEO

  • Comments from Game Science founder and CEO Feng Ji ignited a debate about the mistreatment of female gamers
  • The studio is behind the upcoming Black Myth: Wukong, which just received wide praise for its first trailer
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:35am, 27 Aug, 2020

