Tencent Holdings’ popular multipurpose app WeChat can still be used in the US after a California court issued a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration order banning the app. Photo: Reuters
What US users can expect after Trump’s ban on WeChat was suspended
- With a preliminary injunction in place, people in the US can use WeChat as usual
- A California judge has blocked the Trump administration from imposing a US ban against Tencent’s super app
Topic | WeChat
