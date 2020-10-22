Users of ByteDance’s short video-sharing app Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao are on each of these platforms for more than 70 minutes every day, according to analytics firm TalkingData. Photo: SCMP
ByteDance apps Toutiao, Douyin engage Chinese consumers longer than Tencent’s WeChat, survey says
- Users of news aggregator Toutiao spent an average of 73.4 minutes on the app every day, while those on Douyin spent a daily average of 72.9 minutes
- Super app WeChat, known as Weixin on the mainland, engaged its users by a daily average of 60.6 minutes
