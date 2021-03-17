A teenager plays the game Fortnite on an iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, US, on August 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE A teenager plays the game Fortnite on an iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, US, on August 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A teenager plays the game Fortnite on an iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, US, on August 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gaming
Abacus /  Tech

A new invite-only iPhone app lets people gamble money on Fortnite and Call of Duty matches

  • The players must link to their bank accounts and agree on a wager before starting the game
  • The founders said the Covid-19 pandemic pushed them to create their idea for a betting app

Topic |   Gaming
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:24am, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A teenager plays the game Fortnite on an iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, US, on August 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE A teenager plays the game Fortnite on an iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, US, on August 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A teenager plays the game Fortnite on an iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, US, on August 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE