A woman leaves a store of Swedish clothing giant H&M in Beijing on March 25, 2021. Photo: AFP
Meituan, Didi, Baidu, and China’s Big Tech erase H&M’s online presence amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
- Searches for ‘H&M’ and ‘HM’ yielded no results on China’s map applications, e-commerce sites, ride-hailing apps, and food-delivery platforms as of Friday
- Netizens also targeted other overseas brands, including Nike, Adidas and Burberry, after they issued similar statements over forced-labour in Xinjiang
Topic | Xinjiang cotton row
