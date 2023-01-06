A South Korean naitonal flag and a Samsung flag flutter outside the company’s Seocho building in Seoul in October 2022. Photo: AFP
A South Korean naitonal flag and a Samsung flag flutter outside the company’s Seocho building in Seoul in October 2022. Photo: AFP
Asia Tech
Abacus /  Tech

Samsung profit tumbles 69 per cent in historic drop on memory chip price slump

  • Earnings slumped 69 per cent last quarter, missing market consensus as average selling price crashed
  • Samsung may have to cut back on capital expenditure as rivals began trimming costs and workforce to counter industry weakness: Citigroup

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:03am, 6 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A South Korean naitonal flag and a Samsung flag flutter outside the company’s Seocho building in Seoul in October 2022. Photo: AFP
A South Korean naitonal flag and a Samsung flag flutter outside the company’s Seocho building in Seoul in October 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE