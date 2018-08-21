Country Garden Holdings, China’s largest developer by sales, on Tuesday reported an 80.2 per cent increase in core net profit in the first half of the year, despite a slowdown in sales growth amid government cooling measures on the property market.

Core net profit, which excludes valuation gains and foreign exchange losses, jumped to 12.95 billion yuan (about US$1.9 billion), the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Net profit jumped 94.9 per cent to 16.32 billion yuan in the first six months ending June 30, while total revenue grew 69.7 per cent to 131.89 billion yuan.

The company’s shares were trading up more than 6 per cent to HK$12.04 in early afternoon trading on Tuesday.

The Guangdong-based developer’s recorded contracted sales slowed in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2017, with 42.8 per cent growth versus 131 per cent growth.

In the six-month period, the company expanded to another 41 cities in the country, bringing its property development portfolio to a total of 261 cities in 30 provinces. It also has property developments in Malaysia and Australia.

Chinese developers are facing a liquidity squeeze as the result of the government’s deleveraging campaign, which makes it harder for companies to get funds, and caps on selling prices.

The liquidity squeeze has pushed developers to build and sell as many properties as possible to quickly get income from sales.

Meanwhile, the company said it will ramp up its attention to safety following a series of accidents.

Last month, six workers died after an entire construction site run by Country Garden Holdings in eastern Anhui province collapsed in heavy rain and high winds. In June, a person died at another company site in Shanghai. And on July 12, a massive sinkhole opened up at one of its sites in Hangzhou.

“We reflected on the matter and concluded that our inadequate attention to safety contributed to the accidents. To remedy the problem, we are overhauling our management system,” the company noted in the filing to exchange.

The company’s net gearing ratio – net debt over total equity – inched up 2.1 percentage points to 59 per cent at the end of June 30. Available cash stood at 209.91 billion yuan, up 41.4 per cent from 148.4 billion as of the end of 2017.

The company will deliver an interim dividend of 0.1852 cents per share.