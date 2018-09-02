New properties put up for sale over the weekend by developers looking to avoid levies under Hong Kong’s proposed vacancy tax received a mixed response from homebuyers.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), which realised HK$5 billion (US$637.08 million) from the sale of 354 apartment units last week, reported a second batch of 117 units at its Cullinan West II development were sold out by 4pm on Sunday.

The Monti development in Sai Wan Ho, co-developed by Lai Sun Group and the Urban Renewal Authority, however, on Saturday only reported the sale of five units from a total offering of 80. Its sales ratio of 6.25 per cent is the lowest on record since 2013.

The buoyant response received by Cullinan West II was partially down to SHKP’s solid quality as well as pricing strategy, which was close to market prices, said Sammy Po Siu-ming, the chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division.

“Cullinan West II is also in an excellent location, as it is not only built above an MTR [station], but is also going to benefit from the high-speed rail link that is built around the corner,” said Po.

The apartments at Cullinan West II, in sizes from 270 sq ft to 1,254 sq ft and priced at an average price of HK$26,005 per square foot, were sold at prices ranging from HK$6.4 million to HK$37.23 million.

The sale helped SHKP, the largest developer in Hong Kong by market value, realise HK$1.9 billion on Sunday.

The company was under pressure to sell Cullinan West II, due for completion in June 2019, as it could be affected by the new vacancy tax designed to compel developers to release completed flats for sale.

The tax, announced on June 29 but not yet implemented, will impose financial penalties on developers that do not put up completed units for sale in a timely manner. The levy, which is believed to be the equivalent of 5 per cent of the value of a property, according to analysts, will apply to all newly completed flats that have been vacant for six months in a year. Flats are considered completed a year after an occupation permit has been obtained for them.

A number of local developers have been promoting new properties and have started accepting reservations. And the influx of new developments is expected to lead to fierce competition in the industry, and could result in lacklustre sales, said Po.