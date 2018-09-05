China mobile-gaming giant CMGE Technology Group has filed to go public on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, aiming to raise about US$500 million.

CMGE – which delisted from the Nasdaq in the US in 2015 – is the largest mainland Chinese publisher of mobile games, based on intellectual properties ownership in the three years to June 30 this year according to consultancy Analysys.

Through the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Beijing Softstar this year, the Shenzhen-based company gained ownership of popular games including Legend of Sword and Fairy, Xuan Yuan Sword and Monopoly.

Formerly known as China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd., it has launched 61 mobile games in the 42 months to June 30 of this year, in which 10 remained “active”, with 50 more planned to be launched by the end of next year, according to the prospectus posted on the exchange’s website on Tuesday. The company aims to raise about US$400 million to US$500 million through the initial public offering, according to a source familiar with the matter.

But the gaming company cautioned investors that it had only published games developed by third parties in the 42 months to June 30 this year through licensing agreements whose terms generally last three to five years, renewable for one or two years subject to owners’ approval.

“Although we possess proprietary intellectual properties and in-house development capabilities as a result of our acquisitions of Wenmai Hudong and 51 per cent equity interest in Beijing Softstar in May 2018, we expect the majority of our revenue to continue deriving from licensed games and games developed based on our licensed intellectual properties,” it said.

“We cannot assure you that we will be able to successfully license games developed by third-party game developers and intellectual properties from their owners, or that our licensed intellectual properties will be developed into successful games.”

Ten of 26 licensed intellectual properties and 20 out of its 70 game licensing agreements will be due for renewal by the end of next year.

It published its games solely through third-party channels, including those of Apple, Tencent, Qihoo and Baidu.

CMGE also warned that low barriers to entry means the industry is highly competitive with more entrants expected.

“The industry is characterised by frequent introduction of new games and services, short game life cycles, evolving industry standards, regulatory uncertainty, rapid adoption of technological and game advancement, as well as price sensitivity [of] players,” it said.

Net profit for the year’s first half surged 66 per cent year-on-year to 162.7 million yuan, as revenues grew 15.9 per cent to 672.5 million yuan. Full-year net profit amounted to 265 million yuan last year.

CMGE began life in 2009 as part of Hong Kong-listed V1 Group, whose mobile game business was spun off on the Nasdaq in 2012 when it became China’s first listed mobile game developer listed in the US.

Controlled by its co-founders – Chairman Xiao Jian and Vice-Chairman Hendrick Sin – the firm was taken private by a consortium of financial investors three years ago.

It plans to spend its funding raised on game development and peers acquisitions.

The joint sponsors of CMGE’s IPO are CICC and BNP Paribas.