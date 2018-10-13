Wall Street rose on Friday after a bounce in technology and other high-growth stocks led a fight back from its worst two-day slide in eight months.

At 1.33pm local time the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.20 per cent.

Netflix, Amazon and Apple – some of the names that took a hit from an erratic sell-off this week – rose between 1.9 per cent and 5 per cent.

The S&P 500 technology index rose 1.77 per cent, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

“The past few days were a bit of a wake-up call, but it also created an opportunity for those who have been missing out to buy some of these high-growth technology names,” said Jason Browne, chief investment strategist at FundX Investment Group in San Francisco.

Facebook, however, gave up early gains to trade 0.4 per cent lower.

The company confirmed that a security breach announced late last month gave attackers access to about 30 million accounts, of which name and contact details were stolen of 29 million people.

The S&P 500 banks index slid 1.65 per cent, also weighed down by JPMorgan Chase reversing early gains to trade down 1.8 per cent despite its quarterly profit beating expectations.

PNC Financial led the losses among bank stocks with a 6.3 per cent drop after the regional bank reported disappointing quarterly loan growth and said it expected only a small improvement in lending this quarter.

The only gainers among banks were Citigroup, which rose 0.6 per cent and Wells Fargo which eked out a 0.64 per cent gain after upbeat results.

“Rising interest rates, higher yields and an accelerating economy sets the perfect environment for banks but the fact that they have underperformed the markets is a factor that has weighed,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management in Boston.

The bank results launch a quarterly reporting season that will give the clearest picture yet of the impact on profits from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 21.5 per cent in the third quarter, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv, a slowdown from the previous two quarters.

Energy stocks fell 0.80 per cent as oil prices dropped after the International Energy Agency (IEA) deemed supply as adequate and the outlook for demand weakening.