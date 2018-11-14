Russell Street in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district has replaced New York’s Upper 5th Avenue as the world’s most expensive retail street by rental value, according to property consultants Cushman & Wakefield.

For the first time in five years, the city has regained the crown with average annual rents of US$2,671 per square foot (HK$20,953) despite a small decline of 1.5 per cent in average rents, according to the company’s annual Main Streets Across the World report, released on Wednesday morning.

This was also the sixth time Causeway Bay has had the distinction of being named the world’s most expensive retail location.

The report, now in its 30th year, tracks 446 of the top retail streets around the globe, ranking them by their prime rental value as of the second quarter of 2018.

Cushman & Wakefield’s proprietary data includes a list of the most expensive streets in 65 countries and regions.

Upper 5th Avenue in New York slipped to second place globally, with average annual rents of US$2,250 per sq ft compared with US$3,000 per sq ft in the previous 12-month period as vacancy increased. The report said rents had fallen by 25 per cent because of the increased vacancy.

London’s New Bond Street meanwhile is the most expensive European location and third globally. Annual rents here were broadly flat year-on-year at US$1,744 per sq ft, underlining the fact that luxury and high-end retailers still see the UK’s capital as a key retail destination.

Beijing’s Wangfujing has become the most expensive street in China, with rents on average costing US$482 per sq ft a year, ranking 11th worldwide.

“The retail market in Hong Kong has experienced a rebound over the last year, driven mainly by a return of mainland Chinese tourists,” said Kevin Lam, Cushman & Wakefield’s head of retail services for Hong Kong. “With encouraging signs in tourist arrivals and retail sales during the first half of 2018, especially in the watch and jewellery category, luxury brand operators have shown interest in re-entering the market, if opportunities arise in good locations.”

However, the outlook for the market towards the final quarter is clouded by growing trade tensions and weakened price advantage of Hong Kong in view of external factors, he said.

Avenue des Champs Élysées and Milan’s Via Montenapoleone rounded up the fourth and fifth spots in the ranking.

Tokyo’s Ginza is the second highest-ranked Asian street, with annual rents on average costing US$1,219 per sq ft.

Streets in emerging markets in Africa and Latin America account for most of the locations at the other end of the ranking, with rents as low as US$20-30 per sq ft a year.



