Home prices in Hong Kong slid for a third month – and picked up the pace.

Analysts often say that three makes a trend, so the latest data are significant for property watchers, developers, owners and buyers.

Hong Kong lived-in home prices saw their largest fall in three months, with a 2.4 per cent decline in October. That means home prices have fallen 3.6 per cent in total after peaking in July.



The price index of used homes dropped to 380.3 in October from 389.5 in the previous month, a much bigger decline than the 1.3 per cent recorded in September, and the 0.03 per cent in August, according to data released by the government’s Rating and Valuation Department on Friday.

August marked the first decline in used home prices after a 28-month rally that began in April 2016.

“More developers will cut prices later to drum up sales,” said Denis Ma, Head of Research at JLL Hong Kong. “The market is very quiet as buyers do not want to enter the market hastily. The most important factor lies in the outlook of economies. Buyers’ appetite got largely damaged as they are not sure how much worse the US-China trade war will become and the impact on Hong Kong’s economy.”