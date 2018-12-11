Hong Kong developer Sino Land said it had received more than 5,000 subscriptions for the upcoming sale of 488 flats at its Grand Central residential development in East Kowloon that would be sold at a discount amid the property price slump.

The initial batch of units of the property in the Kwun Tong district will be sold at a starting price of HK$15,532 (US$1,987) per square foot, or HK$7.3 million for a 452 sq ft flat.

“It is very likely that buyers will snap up all the flats on the first day,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of the residential division at Midland Realty.

“Many potential buyers have been waiting for developers to lower prices for months, and finally the chance has arrived.”

A first day sell-out of the units will boost sentiment in Hong Kong’s property market where sales are slumbering and recent launches saw take-up reaching at best 30 per cent of what was offered.

On Saturday, the sales launch of the T Plus project in Tuen Mun was forced to close early when only two out of 27 units of 130 sq ft flats were sold.

Property agents said the 1999-unit Grand Central received keen response from potential buyers when the first price list for 205 units at an average price of HK$17,388 per sq ft, 14 per cent cheaper than that of lived-in homes in the neighbourhood, was released last week. Sino Land then offered another 283 units at similar prices.

The sales would be seen as a testing ground to whether a lower price approach can boost transactions in the current downturn.

“If the sales are as good as expected, more developers, particularly those with heavy stocks in the pipelines, will consider being less aggressive and set a lower price to lure buyers,” said Ricacorp Properties’ research head Derek Chan.

The median cost of live-in homes has dropped by 3.7 per cent since August, as the city ended 28 consecutive months of ever-rising prices as rising mortgage rates, a proposed “vacancy tax”, and an escalating US-China trade war to weigh on the city’s home prices.