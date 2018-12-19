A small city in eastern China has begun to relax curbs on residential property, becoming the first local authority out of 50 Chinese cities to reverse the central government’s year-long campaign to cap soaring prices and crack down on speculation.

The government of Heze – a fourth-tier city with a population of 8.3 million residents – in Shandong province has cancelled the three-year reselling ban imposed in 2017, and allowed developers to use more capital from their pre-completion sales, according to an announcement circulated by the local authority.

“Heze fired the first salvo for easing property curbs, sending a very strong signal across the nation,” said Yan Yuejin, a research director of E-house R&D China Institute. “More cities like it are likely to follow.”

The easing comes amid slowing sales and a bearish outlook in China’s property market. November’s home sales fell 5.1 from last year, a third monthly decline and a stark contrast to July when sales increased 9.9 per cent. The central government ordered provincial and city-level authorities to suppress speculation in the industry, amid concern that housing affordability could become a hot wire socio-political issue at a time of slowing economic growth. Before the government’s coordinated crackdown, national average housing price had soared 17.6 per cent in 24 months, according to data that tracks 70 cities. The largest cities saw the biggest surges, with Beijing prices soaring 28.4 per cent while Shanghai’s surged 31.7 per cent in 2016.

As a result of the curbs, the inventory of unsold housing stock rose 1.7 per cent in November across 64 third- and fourth-tier cities, according to data compiled by E-house.

Heze, which earns about a third of its income from horticulture and the cultivation of peony, was known as Caozhou during the Northern Zhou dynasty (AD557 – 581). It is the scene for the Water Margin, one of China’s four great classical novels, about 108 outlaws who made Liangshan in Caozhou their rebel holdout before forcing the Song dynasty government into an amnesty.

Some signs of a relaxation can already be seen. A meeting of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo last week noticeably omitted any mention of a maintaining the curb on property prices. Instead, the party’s highest policymaking body stressed the need for a powerful domestic market to drive growth. There is an 88 per cent correlation between real estate investment and economic growth since 2011, according to Mizuho Securities Asia’s calculation.

Prices are inching up in Heze, with home prices in the secondary market rising 6.9 per cent to 6,829 yuan per square metre in December, compared with last year, according to data by anjuke.com. Nationwide, average prices rose 0.9 per cent in November from a month earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

To be sure, it isn’t clear how long Heze can hold out against the central government’s crackdown. A premature relaxation in 2011 by the local authorities of Foshan in Guangdong province had to be rescinded 24 hours after it was announced, under pressure by the central government.

Heze’s officials could not be contacted for comment. The local authorities were meeting Wednesday to review its relaxations, according to a report by Cailian Press.