Hong Kong’s private housing land supply has failed to meet the government’s 2018 to 2019 target, even as the number of private homes supplied by the tenders is at a high level, according to a senior government official on Friday.

“The housing market is going through correction, but we will not slow land supply due to the home price change. We are uncertain whether it will be short-term or long-term,” said Michael Wong, the Secretary for Development.

The government will release four residential plots, two in Kai Tak, and one on Lantau Island and one in Yuen Long, providing 1,860 units in the quarter through March. Together with other sources of land, a total of 3,950 units will be developed for the quarter ended March 31.

For the financial year ending March 31, land supply equivalent to 13,850 flats was released, about 23 per cent lower than the target set earlier this year of 18,000 units.

“The supply of private flats in the city has been maintained at a rather high level,” said Wong. “It is very likely the government will assign more plots for use as private homes to public housing in the future. The more challenging part is at the public housing side where we have seen a clear shortfall.”

During the past four years the government has provided land for about 20,000 flats annually, while in the coming three to four years a total of around 93,000 private homes can be expected, Wong said.

“I’m worried about land supply in three to four years. The time left for government to find sites for private homes after 2022 is not that long, only one to two years. If there were difficulties and the economy continues to remain strong, we would see home prices pick up,” said Thomas Lam, an executive director at Knight Frank.

The coming quarter will also see additional sites made available for tender at Kai Tak, with planned release of sites equivalent to 863,000 square feet, or enough to build 480 to 800 hotel rooms.