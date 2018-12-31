Prices of lived-in homes in Hong Kong saw the sharpest decline in a single month in November since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The monthly home price index, which represents movements in the secondary property market, fell 3.5 per cent to 366.3 in November, compared to the 2.56 per cent slide in October, 1.27 per cent in September and 0.05 per cent in August, according to data from the Rating and Valuation Department.

Home prices have slumped 7.2 per cent after peaking in July following a 28-month surge starting in April 2016, with analysts citing concerns over the US-China trade war, expectations of rising mortgage rates, accelerated launches of new flats and a volatile local stock market as the main reasons for the declines.

“It is the largest fall in a single month since November 2008,” said Derek Chan, head of research at Ricacrop Properties.

Home price plunged 8.22 per cent in November 2008 and hit the year’s low of 104.8 in December. After a three-month decline, home prices began to rebound in January 2009.

A number of investment banks and analysts have forecast that property prices will continue to fall, with some predicting declines of as much as 25 per cent next year.

“Home sales in the secondary market plunged 67 per cent over the weekend with just one flat sold,” said Willy Liu, a director at Ricacrop Properties, which monitors 10 major housing estates in Hong Kong.

Sino Land has been offering flats at its Grand Central development in Kwun Tong at prices that are 14 per cent lower compared to those nearby, luring home seekers away from the secondary market.

On Sunday, Chinachem Group released the price list for 72 flats at Sol City in Yuen Long, which were 6 per cent lower than the previous sale in November.

Prices for units ranging from 430 square feet to 752 sq ft recorded the largest fall of 3.8 per cent, according to government data.

A 494 sq ft unit at Aqua Marine in Cheung Sha Wan sold for HK$7.55 million, or HK$11,672 per sq ft, down 7 per cent from current transaction prices in the same housing estate, according to Ricacorp.