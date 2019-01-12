Hong Kong’s first sale by a new residential property project in 2019 got off to a good start, as China Overseas Land and Investment sold most its latest apartment complex in Tai Po with steep discounts.

The Regent, a project featuring 1,620 flats ranging from 377 square feet to 761 sq ft, released the first batch of 486 units for sale. As many as 7,500 buyers registered to bid for the flats, or an average of 15 buyers for every available flat. Nearly 86 per cent of the available units were sold as of 630pm, according to sales agents.

The Regent is popular because of the attractive prices that the developer is offering it, said Midland Realty’s residential division chief executive Sammy Po Siu-ming, who expects the project to sell out by 9pm.

“The demand and purchasing power had always been there, but the low price was really what attracted” buyers who would otherwise wait on the sidelines for the market to cool further, he said.

China Overseas Land slashed its prices by as much as a third, compared with similar projects that launched in the same neighbourhood as recently as five months ago. The declining prices underscored the cooling in the world’s most expensive residential property market, as a combination of government policies, rising mortgage rates and additional supply halted the bull market in its tracks.

The number of property transactions, including those for flats, offices and car parking space, fell 58 per cent to 3,024 in ­December from the same period in 2017, according to data from Midland Realty.

The average price for The Regent was about HK$12,800 per square foot for 324 of the flats, while the remainder were priced higher by between 1 per cent an 2 per cent.

The developer is considering to release a new batch of units later in the day, Tony Yau, general manager at China Overseas Property, a subsidiary of China Overseas Holdings, the parent of China Overseas Land, told local media.

Elsewhere in Tuen Mun, Vanke Property (Hong Kong) offered 85 units of its Le Pont residential project for sale, while another 150 flats went for tender.

The first independently developed residential project in Hong Kong by Vanke, the mainland’s second-largest developer by sales, Le Pont consists of 1,154 flats in total, with 30 bungalows. The development, which debuted in October with a lacklustre start, sold over 570 units last year.



In total, 571 units went for sale on Saturday, the biggest weekend sale by number of units offered this month.