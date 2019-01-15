Demand for office space in old buildings in Sheung Wan, close to Central, remain sought after by start-ups and small businesses who cannot afford exorbitant rents in the core business district, which have been pushed beyond their reach by mainland finance firms, according to a Hong Kong-based real estate fund.

Market observers forecast rents in Central, which have risen above HK$100 (US$12.8) per square feet, to fall by up to 5 per cent this year, but that is small consolation to small businesses.

“About a quarter of our tenants have relocated from Central,” said Patrick Wong Tsu-an, chief executive of Tenacity International, which bought 299 QRC, a 36-year-old office building in Sheung Wan for HK$2.1 billion last June from local investor Francis Law Sau-fai. Law is the second son of Lo Siu-tong, founder of developer Yu Tai Hing.

Rents in Sheung Wan range from about HK$30 to HK$40 per sq ft, he said.

“Our building is filled with local tenants ranging from innovative firms, design companies and finance firms,” he said.

The 25-storey office tower, a four-minute walk from Sheung Wan MTR station, has a gross floor area of 94,500 square feet. The tower’s price tag works out to HK$22,000 per sq ft.

The city’s western part has potential for development, he said, adding that office rents in Sheung Wan were unlikely to see significant declines because of limited supply on Hong Kong Island.

According to a Midland Realty report, prices of grade B office buildings outperformed grade A towers.

Their prices rose 13.2 per cent compared to 10.3 per cent growth for grade A offices.

Wong said that his building occupies a site of about 6,000 sq ft and that such a site is not always available on the market.

He said to build a larger tower would require a bigger site, which would only be available by amalgamating nearby sites. “To get such a site it would take more than a decade.”

Wong, the son of billionaire David Wong Shou-Yeh, founder of Hong Kong-based Dah Sing Bank, formed Tenacity in 2006 after spending more than a decade working in the finance industry in the US and Asia.

In October 2017, Tenacity bought its first commercial property, 70 Gracechurch Street in London, for £271.4 million (US$349 million). The property is currently let to Mark & Spencer and global insurance firm XL Catlin for 11 years.

“I like investing in property as the sector will not be severely affected by the rapid development of technology,” said Wong, who also invests in equities.

“People still need a home or a place to work no matter how advanced the technology.”