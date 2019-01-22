Hong Kong investors expect further declines in the prices of London homes because of uncertainty around Brexit, and are delaying investment, according to industry experts.

Chris Harvey, a partner at law firm Mayer Brown London, said that depending on the area, residential prices in London had dropped by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, with the luxury segment slumping by more than 20 per cent. He added that Hong Kong property investors were, therefore, waiting for further discounts.

Investor confidence in commercial property, however, remained relatively strong and prices were expected to remain stable. “I don’t think we will continue to see a massive appreciation in prices. I think there's going to be a period of prices just being relatively stable,” he said in an interview.

Harvey met Hong Kong-listed companies and investors in the city last week about properties in the UK capital. His firm, Mayer Brown, has acted for more than 40 Asian investors in landmark acquisitions, including the £1.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) deal for London’s Leadenhall Building, or the “Cheesegrater”, and the £1.3 billion deal for 20 Fenchurch Street, or the “Walkie-Talkie”. Both transactions are among the largest office complex deals in the United Kingdom.

Patrick Wong Tsu-an, the chief executive of Hong Kong-based holding company Tenacity International, said the “residential sector will be hit by falling oil prices, and Brexit has made investors cautious”.

“I am still confident about the commercial property sector, but we are hoping for clarity on the Brexit issue,” he added. His company bought two commercial properties at 50 and 70 Gracechurch Street in London for a total of about £400 million in 2017.

Data from Real Capital Analytics shows investment from Hong Kong, including institutional, private, and public, fell by more than half from US$8.09 billion in 2017 to US$2.98 billion in 2018 as negotiations over the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU turned fraught.

We remain positive in the long term

Thomas Lam, executive director, Knight Frank

In 2016, when British voters chose to leave the EU, Hong Kong investment in London amounted to US$3.14 billion, higher than the US$2.55 billion invested the previous year, a reflection of the British pound’s depreciation, according to analysts.

Thomas Lam, the executive director at Knight Frank, agreed that there was a slowdown in investment in London coming out of Hong Kong. “But we remain positive in the long term,” he said.

Carrie Law, CEO and director of Chinese international real estate portal Juwai.com, said Brexit was initially viewed as “bargains”, but the interest dissipated by the first half of 2018.

“Within hours of the referendum results becoming known, the British pound dropped 10 per cent. Buyers from China [and Hong Kong] perceived that British property was suddenly on sale at bargain prices. Many also rushed to find distressed transactions where they could snap up property at a discount,” said Law.

However, in the second half of 2018, enquiries were on the upswing again. “We think the Brexit shenanigans feel remote to many Chinese and Hong Kong buyers. They consider it a bit of local politics. It does not change their fundamental, positive long-term expectation for the London property market,” she said. “And if the uncertainty gives them a chance to pick up a bargain in the meantime, so much the better.”

Hong Kong investors have continued to invest in London, but the pace has slowed amid the uncertainty, said Tenacity’s Wong. For instance, in November 2018, Hong Kong-listed Wing Tai Properties announced it had entered a 50-50 joint venture with Hong Kong-based Manhattan Garment Holdings to buy a landmark commercial complex in London for £460 million.

Mark Elliott, head of international residential at Savills Hong Kong, said buyers who were holding off are relatively new investors, and are retail investors, but mature buyers remained keen on London real estate.

“Just today we closed two deals, one is for £3.2 million, and the other for £2.5 million,” he said.

Over the past year, the British pound has weakened by about 6.4 per cent from HK$10.86 to HK$10.16 per pound.