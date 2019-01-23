Singapore-based asset management company PhilipCapital and Hong Kong-based surveyors CHFT Advisory and Appraisal have formed a joint venture to promote the use of automated property appraisals and make it convenient for banks to process mortgage applications, but it faces stiff resistance from surveyors who do not want to replace the manual process.

Stella Law, executive director at CHFT, said the availability of automated valuation model (AVM) makes it easy for users to instantly calculate valuations by analysing values of comparable properties, historical price movements and details such as location and size of property.

“Our AVM facilitates data standardisation and generates valuation figures by machine learning and data analytics,” she said.

PhilipCapital uses AVM in Singapore and property service providers like Cushman & Wakefield provide this service in Hong Kong. Local banks such as HSBC use AVM for arriving at indicative pricing for mortgages.

“When people go to a bank to get mortgage, the bank needs to engage a surveying firm to do a valuation report and those firms still perform the valuation manually. Our model is not only for indicative [use] but [can] also facilitate the whole valuation process automatically,” Law said.

She said an added advantage of the system is that it only requires 30 per cent of the staff.

But some surveyors are not convinced about the benefits as it directly affects their livelihood.

Automated valuation is more suitable for handling mass market jobs such as home mortgages, said Vincent Cheung, a veteran surveyor with more than 20 years of experience, adding that the valuations have to be recognised by the banks. “Banks place emphasis on the credibility of the valuers because of the human touch [in the process].”

He said the prices of the survey reports might eventually drop if standard templates were used to automatically generate them. Besides, the property information in the database will have to be verified to gain banks’ trust, which will take a lot of resources.

“You may be able to speed up the process. But it is possible that the number of transactions may not increase substantially and banks will reduce the price for the service thinking your costs have dropped,” Cheung said.

Cheung said smaller firms should focus on complex, niche jobs instead of competing with major firms in areas such as mortgages as they may be able to match their resources and price.

CHFT’s Law, however, said that banks were yet to acknowledge their automated valuation model in which the company had made a “substantial” investment.

Meanwhile, Chiu Kam-kuen, chairman of general practice division of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, said the institute requires a physical inspection for every survey report, so the use of full automation in survey reports is not feasible.

“If the valuers do not visit the site physically and check it [against original floor plans], it will not be possible to know if there is a problem,” said Chiu.

He said that a site inspection for the purpose of creating a database before receiving a survey job for a particular property may not always work as valuers will not be able to go enter the premises for inspection and verify the details.

“The institute has a professional valuation protocol. If there is a problem, not only will be the company be affected but also the member will be disciplined by the institute,” Chiu said.

When told about the institute’s requirement, Law said “site inspection is always part of the whole valuation process and it cannot be done by technology at this moment”.

HSBC and The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors declined to comment.