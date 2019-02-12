The United States, the world’s largest economy, is poised to see its longest period of economic growth since 1785, if there is no recession through July this year, according to Marie Owens Thomsen, global head of investment intelligence at Indosuez Wealth Management, the private banking arm of French financial services firm Credit Agricole Group.

Tariff hikes from its trade war with China are unlikely to tip its economy into recession, as long as its trading volume keeps growing, she said. The previous longest US expansion was 120 months long, between March 1991 and March 2001. By July, the current economic upcycle will have lasted 121 months.

“One thing that is protecting us from a recession is that although we are talking about higher tariffs, they are rising from a record low level,” she said. “Even if they double the tariffs, they will still come nowhere close to our historical experience.”

In 2017, tariffs amounted to just 1 per cent of all imports to the US and 5 per cent of its dutiable imports, far lower than an average of 60 per cent in the early 1930s, when the US suffered from a long and deep economic depression.

Global trade volume growth slowed from 4 per cent in 2017 to an estimated 2 per cent last year, said the economist, who also forecast global economic growth to decelerate to 3.2 per cent this year and 3 per cent next year from 3.4 per cent in 2018 and 3.6 per cent in 2017.

Owens Thomsen’s comments stand in contrast with those of Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, who on Sunday told Bloomberg TV that the US “seems pretty likely” to see a recession in the next two years, a view shared by most US chief financial officers in a Duke University survey published in December 2018.

Krugman said lack of consumption in China and weak growth in Europe were the biggest risks to the global economy. Italy, the third-largest economy in the euro zone, slipped into recession in the final three months of last year.

Owens Thomsen said the broad macroeconomic environment was still supportive of continued global growth and that the sharp correction in equity markets late last year did not reflect that.

“Surrounding the growth figures, we also have very low interest and inflation rates … the [capital market] price actions we saw in December were very divorced from macroeconomic reality and that’s why were still reasonably positive at the time, and we also have a reasonably positive outlook for this year,” she said.

She expects the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates twice more this year, after its surprise comment last month that it will not raise interest rates for at least a while, in a sweeping change from a bias towards tighter monetary policy.

“The US economy is still expanding, just at a lower pace, and inflation has been and probably will be over target,” she said. “As long as inflation is over the 2 per cent target, they must have a tightening bias.”

ate hike is more likely to be needed if the US dollar depreciates against other currencies, added Owens Thomsen, noting that an appreciation in the US dollar had a similar effect on the economy as a rate hike.

Meanwhile, she said it was “hard to be bullish” on the yuan given that China’s current account surplus has fallen to zero, but Beijing will not let it become too weak to avoid capital outflows, which would destabilise its economy.

Many people have overinvested in the US market and should probably consider shifting more investment into emerging markets and safe haven assets, she added.