The idea that companies’ environmental, social and governance performance should be weighed in investment decisions is beginning to catch on in China. Above, a dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province in this August 20, 2012 file photo. Photo: Reuters
China begins to embrace global sustainable investment trend, but big names still missing, says China chief of UN-backed body
- Mainland companies’ environmental, social and governance performance starting to be weighed in investment decisions
- But lack of asset owners ‘leaves a major gap to be filled,’ says China’s leader of the drive
