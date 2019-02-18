Apartments in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district of London. Prices in the UK’s capital fell 0.6 per cent over the year. Photo: Bloomberg
UK property agents at gloomiest for 10 years in latest monthly Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors snapshot
- Latest government figures show annual house price growth across the UK had slowed to its lowest rate since July 2013
- Most downbeat responses to survey continue to come from London and the southeast
