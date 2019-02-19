In Ho Chi Minh City luxury property price last year jumped 17 per cent and are forecast to rise another 10 per cent by early 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Xinhua
Vietnam’s luxury property market draws well-heeled domestic buyers and foreign investors
- Rapid economic growth has spurred a wave of overseas investors and wealthy domestic buyers to target the nation’s luxury real estate
- Prices for luxury condominiums in Ho Chi Minh City climbed 17 per cent in 2018, according to CBRE
