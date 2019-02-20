A construction site in Shenzhen, one of the key cities in the Greater Bay Area, where developers have been snapping up land. Photo: AFP
Property giants including China Vanke, Country Garden splash out US$16 billion on 80 plots of land in Greater Bay Area
- China Poly Group was the most aggressive, spending 42.9 billion yuan on land in the area, according to property data consultant Real Estate Foresight
- The Greater Bay Area, the size of Croatia, is destined to be China’s new innovation and financial powerhouse
Topic | Greater Bay Area
