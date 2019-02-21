The six-storey shopping precinct, called Central Walk, is in Shenzhen’s central business district of Futian. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong’s Link Reit makes first move into Shenzhen, paying U$$975 million for shopping centre
- Asia’s biggest property investment trust said it has bought the six-storey Central Walk near a high-speed railway station
A construction site in Shenzhen, one of the key cities in the Greater Bay Area, where developers have been snapping up land. Photo: AFP
Property giants including China Vanke, Country Garden splash out US$16 billion on 80 plots of land in Greater Bay Area
- China Poly Group was the most aggressive, spending 42.9 billion yuan on land in the area, according to property data consultant Real Estate Foresight
- The Greater Bay Area, the size of Croatia, is destined to be China’s new innovation and financial powerhouse
