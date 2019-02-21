HNA is considering selling 30 South Colonnade, Canary Wharf in London – also known as Thomson Reuters and pictured in 2012 – after buying it four years ago. Photo: Handout
China’s embattled HNA looking at dumping Reuters London office at US$130 million discount
- HNA bought the building four years ago – before its debt troubles and before Brexit
- Possible sale would be in keeping with HNA’s sale of assets across the globe
