Bitcoin miners can only increase bitcoin share in a market where there is only a finite supply of them, about 1,800 bitcoin per day. Photo: Bloomberg
JPMorgan estimates bitcoin’s fair value at US$2,400, to the dismay and disagreement of digital currency miners everywhere
- JPMorgan estimates that lowest cost miners in China is the break-even point, pointing to 38 per cent downside for bitcoin at current level to “fair value”
- Cryptocurrency miners say an “average break-even level” does not exist; whilst others operate profitably below that level
