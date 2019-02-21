The PayMe system went live for retailers to begin accepting payments from the public on Thursday. Photo: SCMP Handout
HSBC takes on Alipay, WeChat Pay with new PayMe service for Hong Kong businesses
- 15 Hong Kong retailers can now accept payments using the peer-to-peer payment system
- Hong Kong’s biggest bank is in beta testing for PayMe business payments
Topic | Mobile payments
The PayMe system went live for retailers to begin accepting payments from the public on Thursday. Photo: SCMP Handout