Japanese firm Itochu Corporation became the largest foreign shareholder in Taipei 101 after buying a 37.2 per cent stake in the skyscraper (background) from Ting Hsin International for US$665 million. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s property market is heating up thanks to factory reshoring, bucking regional gloom
- Taiwanese authorities say about 40 domestic firms are eyeing move back from mainland China as trade war bites
- Tight office supply in Taipei central business district points to falling vacancy rates, rising rents
Topic | Taiwan
