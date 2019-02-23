Magic Sight Holdings’ micro apartments project AVA 228 in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong housing market fails to pick up in Year of the Pig, as low prices fail to woo buyers
- Sino Land sells only four out of an available 129 units at its Mayfair by the Sea 8 project on Friday
- 46 out of 82 micro apartments sold at Magic Sight Holdings’ AVA 228 development
