Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A grader works in a Gemological Institute of America laboratory. Photo: Handout
Business

US certifier expands in Hong Kong as man-made diamonds sparkle among millennials

  • Lab-grown diamonds to be ‘pretty prevalent’ in the market over the next year or two, says executive vice-president of Gemological Institute of America
  • The concern of the trade in not being able to differentiate between natural and man-made stones, says CEO
Topic |   Luxury & Gaming
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 11:01am

TOP PICKS

A grader works in a Gemological Institute of America laboratory. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.