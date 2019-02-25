A grader works in a Gemological Institute of America laboratory. Photo: Handout
US certifier expands in Hong Kong as man-made diamonds sparkle among millennials
- Lab-grown diamonds to be ‘pretty prevalent’ in the market over the next year or two, says executive vice-president of Gemological Institute of America
- The concern of the trade in not being able to differentiate between natural and man-made stones, says CEO
Topic | Luxury & Gaming
A grader works in a Gemological Institute of America laboratory. Photo: Handout