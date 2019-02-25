An aerial photo taken on October 24, 2018 showing a vehicle on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Xinhua
Lantau Island land plot sells for 50pc above expectations, driven by Greater Bay Area ‘fever’
- Lantau Island land plot fetches HK$1.13 billion (US$143.96 million) at tender
- High price shows developers’ ‘strong confidence’ on assets set to benefit from ‘Greater Bay Area’, analyst said
Topic | Hong Kong property
