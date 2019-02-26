Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residents in Water’s Edge RV Park repair damage caused by Hurricane Michael on October 15, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Extreme weather events such as hurricanes are forcing asset managers to have a closer look at their investments. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Business

Investment firms take climate change seriously as they look to mitigate risks to their portfolio

  • Study shows that property assets exposed to risk of flooding and rising sea levels have seen their values diminish rapidly
Topic |   Climate change
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 8:33am

TOP PICKS

Residents in Water’s Edge RV Park repair damage caused by Hurricane Michael on October 15, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Extreme weather events such as hurricanes are forcing asset managers to have a closer look at their investments. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.