A staff member wearing a uniform featuring the logo for Ant Financial Services Group's Alipay, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, during a campaign event in Tokyo on December 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
China drove fintech funding globally in 2018 despite rising tensions with US, report says
- Global investment in financial technology companies more than doubled to US$55.3 billion last year
- The largest fintech investment in 2018 was a US$14 billion fundraising by Ant Financial Services
Topic | Fintech
A staff member wearing a uniform featuring the logo for Ant Financial Services Group's Alipay, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, during a campaign event in Tokyo on December 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg