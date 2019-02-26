Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yancoal Australia chief executive Reinhold Schmidt spoke to reporters on Tuesday in Hong Kong, one day after the company released positive annual profit results which sent its shares surging 32.4 per cent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Australia’s Yancoal says it has not seen any impact on handling of its coal shipments at Chinese ports

  • Australia’s third largest coal producer says ‘no direct impact’ on handlings of its coal shipments to Chinese ports
  • Yancoal Australia’s shares surge 32.4 per cent on Tuesday in Hong Kong following annual results announcement
Topic |   Beijing air pollution
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 6:41pm

TOP PICKS

Yancoal Australia chief executive Reinhold Schmidt spoke to reporters on Tuesday in Hong Kong, one day after the company released positive annual profit results which sent its shares surging 32.4 per cent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coal stocks fell and the Australian dollar remained under pressure on Thursday after news of the ban. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Australia reassures investors over coal ban at Chinese port

  • Canberra asks ambassador to China to seek urgent clarification about the ban, which may not be related to relations between the countries
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 10:58pm

TOP PICKS

Coal stocks fell and the Australian dollar remained under pressure on Thursday after news of the ban. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.