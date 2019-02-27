Vanke Property (Hong Kong) is looking at redeveloping old buildings in Hong Kong as one of the ways to grow its land bank. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese developers take redevelopment route to shore up Hong Kong land bank as they fail to win government tenders
- Vanke Property (Hong Kong) was the most active company seeking to redevelop old buildings in Hong Kong in 2018.
Potential buyers examine the Grand Central Phase 2, a Kwun Tong residential project by Sino Land and the Urban Renewal Authority. Photo: Edmond So
China liaison office increases its Hong Kong property portfolio to more than 280 flats after its latest purchase
- Central government’s liaison office, which is exempt from stamp duties, has acquired a real estate portfolio that includes more than 280 residential properties
- Calls for office to be more transparent about businesses it is engaged in and what other subsidiary companies it controls
