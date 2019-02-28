Professor Jianwei Pan of the University of Science and Technology of China was unable to travel to the US in February owing to delays in processing his visa by US officials. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese physicist hit by US visa delay misses out on collecting prestigious science award
- Quantum physicist Pan Jianwei was a no show in Washington on February 14 thanks to a delay in getting his US travel visa
- Collaboration between US and mainland scientific communities could be at risk amid tightened US border security measures
Topic | China science
