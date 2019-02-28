Channels

Professor Jianwei Pan of the University of Science and Technology of China was unable to travel to the US in February owing to delays in processing his visa by US officials. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese physicist hit by US visa delay misses out on collecting prestigious science award

  • Quantum physicist Pan Jianwei was a no show in Washington on February 14 thanks to a delay in getting his US travel visa
  • Collaboration between US and mainland scientific communities could be at risk amid tightened US border security measures
Xie Yu  

Stephen Chen  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 7:05pm

An older section of border wall that separates the United States and Mexico ends at a ravine on January 27, 2019 near Campo, California. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump appears to sour on congressional border security talks over course of furious tweets

  • In series of tweets, Trump alternately hardened his wall demand, but also suggested that repairing existing fencing is a big part of his plan
Associated Press  

Updated: Friday, 1 Feb, 2019 4:47am

