China claimed more than 70 per cent of the total internet and technology private equity deals in Asia-Pacific in 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s US$59 billion internet and technology bubble will trap many private-equity investors when it bursts, Bain says
- Investors are stuck with overhang of portfolio companies bought at high valuations amid worsening outlook
- Median return fell to less than two times in 2016-18 from 4.7 times in 2014-15
