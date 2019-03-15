Channels

China claimed more than 70 per cent of the total internet and technology private equity deals in Asia-Pacific in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

China’s US$59 billion internet and technology bubble will trap many private-equity investors when it bursts, Bain says

  • Investors are stuck with overhang of portfolio companies bought at high valuations amid worsening outlook
  • Median return fell to less than two times in 2016-18 from 4.7 times in 2014-15
Topic |   Investing
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:16am, 15 Mar, 2019

