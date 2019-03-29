Channels

Property prices are listed at a real estate agency in Happy Valley. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s February home prices rise for a second month, showing end of market correction

  • Prices have risen 1.6 per cent in the first two months of 2019
  • Homebuyers want to enter the market before prices rise further, says Derek Chan of Ricacorp Properties
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 10:33am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:53pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Business

Hong Kong home prices are back on the rise, stoked by dovish Fed

  • Anecdotal evidence suggests local home prices are rebounding in the wake of the US Federal Reserve’s decision to freeze further rate hikes, pause balance sheet unwind
  • Centaline Property Agency forecasts the secondary market will return to a record high in the next two months
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 1:21pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Mar, 2019

