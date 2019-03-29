Property prices are listed at a real estate agency in Happy Valley. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s February home prices rise for a second month, showing end of market correction
- Prices have risen 1.6 per cent in the first two months of 2019
- Homebuyers want to enter the market before prices rise further, says Derek Chan of Ricacorp Properties
Some property agents believe Hong Kong’s secondary market of previously lived-in homes will return to a record high by May. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong home prices are back on the rise, stoked by dovish Fed
- Anecdotal evidence suggests local home prices are rebounding in the wake of the US Federal Reserve’s decision to freeze further rate hikes, pause balance sheet unwind
- Centaline Property Agency forecasts the secondary market will return to a record high in the next two months
