The Horizon development by Billion Development at Fo Chun Road in Tai Po offered 577 units out of a total of 667 for sale through tender. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong developers promise to sell 20 per cent of flats in housing projects on open market as government condemns ‘unfair’ tender process
- The decision by the Real Estate Developers’ Association was sharply criticised for not going far enough
- It comes amid a steep climb in the use of sales via tender, an opaque bidding process that puts the buyer at a disadvantage
