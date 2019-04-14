Ibrahim Didi, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture of the Maldives signed the decree of the underwater cabinet meeting off Girifushi Island on October 17, 2009. Ministers in full scuba gear met on the seabed to draw attention to the dangers of global warming for the island nation, a tourist paradise featuring coral reefs and white sand beaches with most parts lying less than one metre (3.3 feet) above sea level. Scientists have warned it could be uninhabitable in less than 100 years. Photo: Agence France-Presse