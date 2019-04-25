Channels

Investors talk at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 20, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Business

China and Hong Kong markets sink on fear of US dollar strength, Beijing scaling back stimulus

  • Shanghai Composite Index suffers biggest decline in nearly 7 weeks
  • Are markets entering a period of correction? Some analysts think so
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 6:31pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:31pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Companies

Is 5G the ‘next big thing’ for investors?

  • Gauge of China-listed 5G stocks shows 75 per cent jump in past 6 months
  • Red flags include US-China friction, policy changes in Beijing, costs for companies
Topic |   China stock market
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 11:14am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 14 Apr, 2019

