The Lucence liquid biopsy test costs more than US$1,000, which represents just 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the cost of a tissue biopsy, according to its founder. Photo: Shutterstock
Temasek unit-backed firm Lucence to tap Hong Kong cancer screening market
- Expansion in Hong Kong will see Lucence compete with companies such as Sanomics and Prenetics
- Singapore-based company has raised US$9.2 million in seed capital and is looking to raise another US$10 million or more
Topic | Health & Fitness
