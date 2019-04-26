Over the past week, which was shortened by the Easter holiday, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 1.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Correction is coming, analysts say as Shanghai Composite hits four-week low amid concerns Beijing will scrap stimulus measures
- Hang Seng Index rises 0.19 per cent but is also due a correction, analysts say
Topic | Stocks
