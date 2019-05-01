Workers of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) at a construction site for laying natural gas pipelines connecting China and Russia, in Heihe prefecture of Heilongjiang province on China’s border with Russia on January 25, 2018. Photo: China Daily via REUTERS
Russia’s plans for Arctic gas may be an alternate source for China’s energy needs, sate Chinese appetite for US energy products
- Russia’s agreement with Chinese state-owned oil firms to develop natural gas in the Arctic Circle could provide an alternative channel for China’s energy needs
- Meanwhile, US-China trade war acts as a brake on potential investments by Chinese energy majors in some US projects
Topic | Energy
Workers of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) at a construction site for laying natural gas pipelines connecting China and Russia, in Heihe prefecture of Heilongjiang province on China’s border with Russia on January 25, 2018. Photo: China Daily via REUTERS