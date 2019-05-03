A drone’s aerial view of the former Kai Tak airport in Kowloon as of 31 January 2019, jutting out into Victoria Harbour, with Hong Kong Island in the background. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Developers rush to bid for Kai Tak’s latest residential land plot as bull market returns to Hong Kong’s real estate
- Developers submitted seven bids fore Kai Tak’s Area 4C Site 2, which is valued at HK$11.5 billion, or a record-setting HK$18,000 per square foot
- To underscore the return of homebuyers, a total of 1,100 flats will be offered for sale on Saturday, in the biggest weekend launch in six years, as developed rush to meet buyers’ pent-up demand
Topic | Hong Kong property
